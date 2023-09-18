Moving finale teaser OUT: Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong take action to protect their children

The popular action thriller series Moving dropped the teaser of its finale week episodes. Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, and many more are seen going against the enemies. The drama has captivated its audience as they patiently wait for the next episodes. Read below to learn more about the show.

Moving finale teaser

The big fight has begun. Park Hee Soon as Kim Deok Yeon, the head of the North Korean military, went against the superheroes Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, and Ryu Seung Ryong. The parents have pledged to protect their children as the North Korean agents are here to attack them. In the latest trailer, Kim Bong Seok (Lee Jung Ha), and Lee Kang Hoon (Kim Do Hoon) were attacked by Jung Joon Hwa (Yang Dong Geun) and Park Chan Il (Jo Bok Rae) respectively. Wild action and huge consequences in the upcoming episodes were teased in the latest preview, raising anticipation among the fans and viewers. Jeongwon High School is completely destroyed, where Kim Bong Seok, Kang Hoon, and Jang Hui Soo (played by Go Yoon Jung) studied. Cha Tae Hoon and Kim Sung Kyun were also seen in defense. The last three episodes of the gripping Sci-fi action drama Moving will premiere on Wednesday, September 20 on Disney+.

About Moving

Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung starrer Moving is all over the internet for its astonishing plotline with emotionally appealing stories of each of the characters. The K-drama has become the most-watched Korean series on the OTT platform as many viewers from all over the world tune in to watch the show. As the closure of the show is nearing, many fans have expressed their love for the show. The details of one of the recent broadcasts of the show showed a bit of Kim Young Tak, a character from Kang Full's other webtoon. This hinted towards a sequel of the show as fans assumed. Kang Full has another webtoon called Timing where the main character Kim Young Tak has the power to stop time. Kim Young Tak joined the superheroes in the follow-up webtoon of Moving, which made fans assume that there might be a season 2.

