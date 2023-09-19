Moving finale week stills: Han Hyo Joo goes against Park Hee Soon; Jo In Sung is on special mission

K-drama Moving released the latest stills from the upcoming episodes which will mark the finale week for the show. This thriller action drama features Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong, and many more talented actors. The upcoming episodes have kept the fans and viewers intrigued about this superhero's battle for survival as the characters protect their loved ones.

Moving finale week still

On September 19, Disney+ dropped the news stills of Moving, illustrating the building tension between the South Korean and North Korean supernatural beings. Kim Deok Yeon (Park Hee Soon) and Lee Mi Hyun (Han Hyo Joo) pointed guns against each other, Lee Mi Hyun was seen confronting Kim Deok Yeon in the teaser released previously. Jo In Sung is seen firing a gun while on a special mission. Many viewers are curious about the past feud between Kim Deok Yeon and Kim Doo Sik (Jo In Sung). Jeon Gye Do (Cha Tae Hoon) rides his bus trying to save the kids from Jeongwon High School who happen to be Kim Bong Seok (Lee Jung Ha) and Jang Hee Soo (Go Yoon Jung).

Lee Jae Man (Kim Sung Kyun) is seen in action as he looks determined to protect his son Lee Kang Hoon (Kim Do Hoon). Ju Won (Ryu Seung Ryol) struggled a little but he seemed to get back to save his daughter Jang Hee Soo. The arrival and intervention of North Korean supernatural forces has definitely caused a stir in the lives of former South Korean NIS agents who just tried to stay hidden from the eyes of ordinary people. It is yet to be seen who will win this war. The action-packed stills have raised anticipation among the fans and viewers as they patiently wait for the release.

Previous teaser of Moving

The Jeongwon High School which is the center of attention in the next episodes, the previous preview gave a shocking view of the premises as it was shown crashing down. While the parents fight for their kids, the North Korean characters are gaining attention for their unnatural skills. The final episodes of the thrilling sci-fi action drama Moving will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 20.

