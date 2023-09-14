Moving: Han Hyo Joo, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Jung Ha, Jo In Sung starrer signals end of drama with NEW poster

Disney+ drama Moving released the final poster on September 14th that catches the extraordinary poses of the characters during the last standoff. The poster showed the saying of 'I will continuously put my life in danger for people that are valuable to me,' as well as the decided appearance of the primary characters in front of the last standoff.

Moving starring Han Hyo Joo, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Jung Ha and others:

The presence of Park Hee Soon, the head of the North Korean military, and Yang Dong Geun, a North Korean powerhouse, who showed up with an aura, driven by three spies, Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung, is drawing attention. In addition, the Jeongwon High School trio of Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Do Hoon, and Cha Tae Hyun, as well as Kim Sung Kyun and Kim Hee Won, displayed a solemn expression as if they were preparing for a confrontation that would occur in subsequent episodes. Additionally, key members of the Agency for National Security Planning, including Moon Sung Geun and Kim Shin Rok, displayed powerful figures in an effort to increase tension.

About Moving:

Expectations are rising above what sort of execution the people who ooze a one of a kind presence will show with their capacities in Moving, which has just three episodes left for the rest of the show, and who will be the last champ in their standoff. The human action drama 'Moving' tells the stories of parents who lived in the past while keeping painful secrets and children who live in the present while concealing their superpowers. On September 20th, the remaining three episodes will be made available. The drama has been in the eyes of all K-drama fans since it was unassuming in the start but slowly became one of the most popular dramas in recent years. The combination of different genres like action, fantasy, romance and comedy also allowed fans to find something they would relate to. The backstories of each cast member has people feeling things and their romance stories have also caused many people to start watching the show through fan reactions and edits.

