Moving: Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Go Yoon Jung and others try to save people in character posters

On August second, the production team of Disney+'s new series Moving released the character posters highlighting Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Sung Kyun, Kim Hee Won, Lee Jeong Ha, Go Yoon Jung and Kim Do Hoon. The grand beginning of Moving is first announced by the appearance of three secret agents: Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, and Jo In Sung.

Moving starring Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong and others:

Han Hyo Joo catches the eye with a look suggestive of Lee Mi Hyun, who has superhuman five senses, when she was a specialist of the National Security Agency before. In this instance, Lee Mi Hyun's line, "My life has always been a real battle," piques our interest by allowing us to speculate on the repercussions of her transitions from the past to the present. Ryu Seung Ryong, who assumes the part of Jang Joo Won, who has endless regenerative capacity to recuperate from any injuries in the play, flaunts extreme eyes with the line "I needed to effectively save the people'' in the poster. Called a 'monster' in light of his capacity, he intrigues the watchers about the story behind him with what sort of assurance he made to save people. With Kim Doo Sik, the best black agent and possessor of the ability to fly, Jo In Sung's sharp gaze draws attention. The expression "I exist in my own specific way" obviously uncovers his remarkable capacity and presence.

Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung and Kim Do Hoon in the drama:

Additionally included are Go Yoon Jung, Kim Do Hoon, and Lee Jung Ha, all of whom will have a significant role. Lee Jung Ha, who plays Kim Bong Seok, caught everyone's attention with her distinct innocence and clear smile. Go Yoon Jung likewise adds an exceptional inclination with her brilliant grin and the presence of Jang Hee Soo, a person who upgrades the essentialness of the drama. Last but not least, Kim Do Hoon perfectly portrayed Lee Kang Hoon, the drama's fast-paced, powerful character, in contrast to the two other actors.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TARGET: Shin Hye Sun falls into dangerous game with serial killer in terrifying poster and trailer