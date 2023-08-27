Moving: Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung series surpasses Big Bet for most viewed K-drama; becomes No 1 in five nations

Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, and Go Yoon Jung starrer Moving surpassed both season one and season two of the drama Big Bet for the maximum views, The human action drama reached No. 1 in five countries for the most watched South Korean series on the platform. Moving is the most-watched K-drama on the OTT platform Disney +. Many media outlets confirmed on August 26 the success of this science fiction drama which has accumulated a huge number of views within a week of its release.

Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung's Moving surpassed Big Bet

On August 24, according to Flix Patrol, the K-drama Moving was streamed as the No. 1 TV series on Disney+ till August 23 in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. Moving became the most-watched TV according to the reports on August 26 just a week after its official release. It surpassed Choi Min Sik, Lee Song Hwi and Son Suk Ku's drama Big Bet premiered in 2022. Moving took over Big Bet for the position of the South Korean series with the maximum views on Disney+. Head of Original Content Strategy for the Asia Pacific regional at Disney, Carol Choi said this about the drama, "The first 11 episodes have so far performed significantly better than we had anticipated with viewers all throughout the world, cutting across geographical boundaries. It is building a name for itself in Korea and the U.S. and throughout the Asian Pacific region."

About Moving

With a star-studded cast which includes Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, and Kim Do Hoon, Moving has received love and praises from all over world for its resonating storyline and thrilling action. Over 50 billion KRW were invested in this series by Disney+ which is approximately 37.7 million USD. The drama revolves around humans with supernatural powers that bind them to hide their abilities from ordinary people. 11 episodes of K-drama Moving have been aired, with every week 2 episodes currently released on Wednesday. Meanwhile, three episodes will be aired in the final week to round up the 20 episodes series.

