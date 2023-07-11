Moving: Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong and Han Hyo Joo look forlorn in main poster for new supernatural drama

The alluring poster of the three individuals from the National Security Agency, the beginning stage of Disney+'s original series 'Moving', is delivered and draws attention. Moving is a realistic action series about parents living in the past while keeping painful secrets while children living in the present while concealing their superpowers. The poster that was made public features three people—Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, and Jo In Sung—who stand out from the crowd with their charismatic faces against the National Security Agency building as the background.

Moving starring Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong and Han Hyo Joo:

The baffling appearance of the three individuals, which resembles the beginning stage of the show with a tremendous story, and the image of a dark item that is flying overhead behind them adds to the mystery. The three declare their appearance as characters with extraordinary capacities in 'Moving'. Lee Mi Hyun, played by Han Hyo Joo, is the youngest elite agent and has superhuman five senses. Kim Doo Sik, played by Jo In Sung, is the best black agent in the National Security Agency and has the ability to fly. Jang Joo Won, played by Ryu Seung Ryong, has infinite ability and the strongest fighting power. The phrase "We were called monsters" in the poster foreshadows the story of those who were forced to become 'monsters' in the huge incident they would face when they joined the National Intelligence Service with special abilities that others did not have. The creator of the original webtoon, Kang Full, and Park In Jae, who directed Kingdom Season 2 and Squid Game, collaborate on this project. Moving will be released on Disney+ on August ninth.

Previous teaser:

On July 9, Disney+ released a trailer for Moving. From the beginning, it seems like the children with super powers spend time trying to live a normal life but their everyday routine gets interrupted by those powers. From Go Yoon Jung discovering the powers of the other two students to them forming an unlikely trio which proves to be good for the city as they fight against certain forces while their parents protect them.

