Moving: Kim Sung Kyun promises to protect Kim Do Hoon; hints at father and son's story in upcoming episodes

Moving dropped its latest poster featuring Kim Sung Kyun hinting towards the story of the upcoming episodes. This South Korean sci-fi action series stars many talented actors like Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seong Ryong, Go Yoon Jung, Cha Tae Hoon, Lee Jung Ha, and many more. This show depicts the stories of human beings with supernatural powers and their attempt to go all in to protect their kids from the world.

Kim Sung Kyun and Kim Do Hoon

Kim Do Hoon's character Lee Kang Hoon was introduced in the initial episodes of the show where it was revealed that he was a model student with unnatural abilities. Lee Kang Hoon has great strength and high speed which was witnessed by the viewers as well as the ordinary people in the K-drama as he tried to save his high school friend from danger. The episode 14 and 15 will finally unveil his relationship with his father Lee Jae Man played by none other than Kim Sung Kyun. Lee Jae Man passed down his skills to his son and looking back at the previous episodes, Lee Jae Man was seen sitting in the same position waiting for his son to return from school every single day.

Every time his son arrived, Lee Jae Man welcomed him with warm words. As the lines on the poster say, "Dad will protect you till the end", it is evident that he is a dad who lives for his son. It is yet to see how the story of this father-son duo unfolds.

About Kim Sung Kyun

Kim Sung Kyun made his debut in the acting industry in the year 2012 as a gangster in the film Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time. He appeared as Samcheonpo in the K-drama Reply 1994 as a young man who looks older than his age. He then gained attention for his role in Reply 1988 where he played the role of the father of Kim Jung Hwan who was the second lead in the show. Kim Sung Kyun recently appeared in the Netflix K-drama D.P.2 alongside Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Son Suk Ku, and many more.

