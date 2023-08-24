Moving star Lee Jung Ha joins Victory cast alongside Lee Hye Ri, Park Se Wan, and more; Read here

Namoo Actors confirmed that Lee Jung Ha who is currently seen in Moving will be joining the cast of Victory, a South Korean movie starring Lee Hye Ri, Park Se Wan, Jo A Ram, and more. Victory is set to be released in 2024 and it is being filmed currently. The filming for Victory started on March 4, 2023. Victory is a South Korean movie based on the genre of youth and sports. The film is under the banner of Annapurna Films.

About Victory, a South Korean movie to be released in 2024

Victory is about the story of a school’s cheerleading club ‘Millennium Girls’ joined by Pil Sun played by Lee Hyeri and Mina played by Park Se Wan. They both share a passion for dancing and are best friends with each other. The cheerleading club also has a transfer student Se Hyun played by Jo A Ram. The transfer student is experienced in cheerleading activity from her previous school in Seoul. The girls at the cheerleading club cheer each other on with enthusiasm and support and together deal with life as a teenager in the village side. The story is set in Geoje in 1999. The movie is directed by Park Bum Soo. It is reported that Lee Hye Ri and Park Se Wan wrapped up filming for their roles in Victory and have kind things to say about their experience while shooting.

Lee Jung Ha to join the cast of Victory

Lee Jung Ha is currently signed under Namoo Actors. It is reported that Lee Jung Ha will be joining Victory as a cast member. He can be currently seen as Kim Bong Seok in Moving, a K-drama airing on Disney+Hotstar. An official from Namoo Actors, Lee Jung Ha's agency, confirmed the report. Lee Jung Ha will be playing the role of Pil Sun's childhood best friend. He is a former JYP Entertainment trainee. He has acted in several K-dramas like Moving (2023), Nevertheless (2021), Run On (2020), and more. He will also be seen in an upcoming K-drama High School Heroes.

