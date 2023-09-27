Moving stars Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun confirm Unexpected Business 3 release date; Details inside

Moving stars Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun are returning with their variety show called Unexpected Business 3. The actors are all set to run a supermarket in a small town in the United States. tvN dropped exciting news for fans who are waiting for the show to air, it is confirmed to be released in late October.

Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun's Unexpected Business 3 announced release date

On September 27, It was officially announced that Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun are returning back with the third season of their variety show together. Through a warm poster, the two actors sit on a truck with baskets of vegetables as they wear aprons ready to take over the market. In this program, the two stars run a supermarket in small towns in the countryside. For this season, Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun are flying to the United States to run a South Korean mart in the city of Monterey. The first episode of Unexpected Business 3 is scheduled to air on Thursday, October 26, on tvN at 8:40 p.m. (KST).

Guests on Unexpected Business 3

It was confirmed the Concrete Utopia star Park Bo Young would join as a guest cast on the show for the second time since her appearance in season 1. According to her agency BH Entertainment, she flew to the States to wrap up the filming while promoting her film with Park Seo Joon and Lee Byung Hun. According to media outlets, The Happiness actress Han Hyo Joo will reportedly appear in the third season of the show. It would be her second time as well.

Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun's Moving

Recently aired on Disney+, Moving has become the most-watched Korean series on the OTT Platform. It stars a huge number of exemplary actors who depict the tale of supernatural human beings hiding from the eyes of ordinary people. Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, and Han Hyo Joo among others have done exceptional jobs in this sci-fi human drama. The last episode of Moving was aired on Wednesday, September 20.

