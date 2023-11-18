Moving, The Silent Sea, My Holo Love and more; Pick your favorite sci-fi K-drama to watch

There's a captivating pull to narratives set in the future, delving into concepts like time travel, parallel/alternate universes, and exploring mysterious and fantastical worlds. The sci-fi genre has a unique ability to blend science, human life, and sometimes romance, offering audiences a thought-provoking and unusually realistic experience.

While the world of K-dramas often features heart-fluttering romance and heartbreaking slow burn, there's an undeniable appeal when it comes to immersive science fiction dramas. The compelling fiction within these dramas can be so intriguing to watch that you find yourself on the edge of your seat, fully absorbed into the storyline of their alternate realities.

Science Fiction K-dramas to watch

Whether it is the recent hit K-drama Moving that explores the lives of humans living with superpowers trying to achieve some normalcy while fighting off evils or falling in love with an AI and later with its creator in My Holo Love, these K-dramas always offer something fresh to the table.

Sometimes, an actual true-to-genre sci-fi K-drama like The Silent Sea, with its star-studded cast exploring the moon on a mission, also might hit the spot. Sci-fi K-dramas boldly navigate away from the boundary between reality and fiction, transporting audiences into entirely distinct worlds.

The Korean entertainment industry has ventured into the realm of science fiction, skillfully combining the magic of K-drama storytelling with futuristic and otherworldly elements. Pick your favorite Sci-fi K-drama from the poll below from Sisyphus: The Myth to Are You Human Too? and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The best K-dramas to binge on Netflix in 2023 including All of Us Are Dead S2