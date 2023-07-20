Moving trailer: Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong and others take on a dangerous mission

On July 20, Disney+ released the main trailer for Moving starring Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Sung Kyun, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Jeong Ha and Kim Do Hoon. Kids who acquired their capacities from their folks' generation with supernatural powers, Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, and Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, and Kim Do Hoon, and Cha Tae Hyun, who, similar to them, have a special secret, showed a unique appearance. The first episode will be out on August 9.

Moving starring Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hyun and others:

The trailer reported the tremendous prelude to 'Moving', beginning with the presence of three spies who had no real option except to live as beasts for a highly classified mission before. Joo Won (Ryu Seung Ryong), Mi Hyun (Han Hyo Joo), and Du Shik (Jo In Sung), who utilize their capacities to bring out their missions through Russia, Yanbian, Hong Kong, and Seoul, boost tension. The youthful Bong Seok ascends high up with the line, "It is actually the case that capacities are inherited. You can't get found out". It informs the children who have inherited their parents' abilities that an unexpected threat is approaching through the trembling lines of Du Shik saying, "Never get caught." Afterwards, the presence of Frank (Ryu Seung Beom), a baffling being who searches out and takes out clairvoyant individuals hidden all over Korea, totally changes the progression of the drama. Frank's pressure to tighten their issues immediately creates a sense of tension behind the scenes for Bong Seok (Lee Jeong Ha), Hee Soo (Go Yoon Jung), and Kang Hoon (Kim Do Hoon), who have special abilities that set them apart from others.

Moving:

The explosive action of the gifted people in 'Moving', which is drawn a short time later, raises assumptions to the most elevated level. In the meantime, in the last part of the video, new appearances of well known entertainers who will fill different snapshots of 'Moving, for example, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Hee Won, Yang Dong Geun, Kim Shin Rok, Park Byeong Eun and Park Hee Soon drew appreciation from the watchers. Without a doubt, they are interested about how they will assume their roles and add richness to the show.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Shin Hye Sun, Kim Sung Kyun, Kang Tae Oh’s thriller movie Target drops FIRST poster; Premiering on THIS date