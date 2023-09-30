Moving's Go Yoon Jung, Jo In Sung, Mask Girl's Ahn Jae Hong top September movie star brand reputation rankings

The September movie star brand reputation list was out on September 25. From Moving stars Go Yoon Jung to Jo In Sung, Mask Girl's Ahn Jae Hong many more made it to the Top 10 list of star brand reputation. The analysis was done by the Korea Business Research Institute. The rankings were decided on the basis of consumer participation, community awareness, media coverage, and interaction indexes of 50 film stars. This was done by collecting big data on these 50 movie actors between August 25 to September 25.

Top 10 actors on Movie Star Brand Reputation rankings

Go Yoon Jung dictated this month's star brand reputation list. Her brand reputation index increased by 205.58 percent since August, as accumulated a total score for September to 8,480,355. In Go Yoon Jung's keyword analysis, the top keywords that appeared were solid, dominate, and happy. Her impact through the recently released Sci-fi drama il called Moving resulted in top terms like Moving, Fight scene, and Ryu Seung Ryong.

Mask Girl actor Ahn Jae Hong made it in second place with over 6,175,596 brand reputation index value.

Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo took the third and fourth spots with over 6,132,216 and 5,337,484 brand reputation index values respectively. Jo In Sung's score saw an increase of 27.96 percent meanwhile, Han Hyo Joo's score also increased by 137.95 percent from the last score. With a slight fall in score from the last month, Lee Byun Hun made it to the fifth spot with a score of 4,286,520 brand reputation index value. D.P. 2 actor Son Suk Ku was ranked number six with a score over 4,021,214 brand reputation index value. Ryu Seung Ryong was also spotted on the list at number seven with a score over 3,512,689 brand reputation index value. With a score of 3,368,769 index value Han Ji Min was ranked number eight. Concrete Utopia stars Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Young ranked number nine and ten with 2,908,141 and 2,846,304 brand reputation index values respectively.

Top 30 actors on Movie Star Brand Reputation rankings

Other 20 stars who made it to the list are Jung Hae In, Kim Nam Gil, Ha Jung Woo, Jeon Yeo Been, Son Ye Jin, Kim Hye Soo, Im Siwan, Yoo Hae Jin, Jung Woo, Gong Yoo, Kim Tae Ri, Park Hae Jin, Hyun Bin, Song Ji Hyo, Lee Hak Joo, Lee Seo Jin, Cha Tae Hyun, Ahn Sung Ki, Kim So Hye, and Ma Dong Seok.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Go Yoon Jung, Namgoong Min top actor brand reputation rankings for September, Jo In Sung follows