Moving’s Jo In Sun and Han Hyo Joo congratulate Lee Jung Ha for BIFF 2023 win; rising actor reacts

Moving bagged several awards at the 2023 Busan International Film Festival’s Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards on October 8. The hit show stole the hearts of the viewers with its interesting story and stellar cast. It also became Disney+’s most-watched Korean drama. Rising actor Lee Jung Ha also took an award home at the ceremony and his on-screen parents took to their social media to congratulate him.

Lee Jeong Ha reacts to Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo’s shoutout

At the 2023 Busan Film Festival’s Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, Moving’s actor Lee Jung Ha received the award for Best Newcomer Actor for his role of Kim Bong Seok. He was showered with love by actors Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo on their Instagram stories as they congratulated the upcoming star. Han Hyo Joo who plays the role of Lee Mi Hyun wrote “Congratulations my son” in her story. Jo In Sung added a post of a news clip on his story which announced Moving’s winners. The younger actor reacted to their shoutouts with “My mom is the best” and “My dad is the best” in his story.

Moving took home 6 of the 17 categories at the award show held on October 8. For writing, acting and even visuals, the series swept the awards for various categories. Go Youn Jung playing Jang Hui Soo received the award for Best Newcomer Actress. Veteran actor Ryu Seung Ryong who plays the role of Jang Ju Won took the award for the Best Lead Actor. Writer of the webtoon and script for Moving, Kang Full took the award for the Best Writer. Moving also got recognized for its aesthetics and received the awards for the Best Creative and the Best Visual Effects. The drama has impressed viewers and critics alike. The ending of the series has many fans expecting a second season.

