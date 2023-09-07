Moving’s Kim Do Hoon, Snowdrop’s Chae Won Bin cast as rivals in one act drama called Confession Attack

On September 7, a South Korean media outlet confirmed that rising actors Kim Do Hoon and Chae Won Bin will be leading the one act drama Confession Attack which is part of KBS Drama Special 2023. The drama follows two college rivals who are competitors in everything but one evening, some drinks and a confession changes everything between them. How will the two college students who ‘hate’ each other move on with their lives after that?

Kim Do Hoon and Chae Won Bin’s roles:

Kim Do Hoon took the role of Cha Seok Jin, a college student who likes everything planned and does not deter from his plan in any way. He is studious, Type A and lives his everyday life the same way and hates anything that deters him from his goal. Things change for him when he gets involved with Kang Gyeong Ju (Chae Won Bin) after making a crazy confession during a drinking game. Kang Gyeong Ju is someone who is always working and studying. She is the queen of part time jobs and never lets that affect her studies. Her high academic status causes her to become Cha Seok Jin’s rival as they are in the same college and same department. After receiving the unexpected confession, Gyeong Ju’s world tilts and her attention is lost from work and studies. The one act drama will be released by the end of 2023.

Kim Do Hoon’s recent activities:

Moving is the new drama that Kim Do Hoon is currently acting in. Moving, which was first released on August ninth, is about kids who live in the present while concealing their superpowers. Their folks have lived while concealing excruciating secrets from their past and are confronting extraordinary risk across time. It's a superhero action hero series in which each character has a unique role to play. Lee Kang Hoon is played by Kim Do Hoon. He is the son of Lee Jae Man, played by Kim Sung Kyun, and he has superhuman strength and speed. Along with Kim Bong Seok (Lee Jung Ha) and Jang Hee Soo (Go Yoon Jung), he is a student of Jungwon High School and the class president. He is known to be extremely intelligent.

