Moving's Lee Jung Ha, Arthdal Chronicles' Lee Joon Gi, and more in Top 5 of actor brand reputation rankings

On September 18th, Good Data Corporation revealed the K-drama actor brand reputation rankings for the second week of September. In these rankings, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Jung Ha, and Han Hyo Joo secured the top three positions. Good Data Corporation uses extensive data analysis, which involves gauging netizen reactions across various online platforms like news websites, online communities, social media, and videos, to provide insights into the Korean entertainment industry. This data-driven approach enables them to present a weekly ranking of the most talked-about actors and dramas in Korea.

Top 5 actors for brand reputation- September second week

Actors Go Yoon Jung, Lee Jung Ha, and Han Hyo Joo have secured the top three positions in the K-drama actor brand reputation rankings. These talented actors are known for their roles in the hit fantasy science fiction K-drama Moving. Currently, Go Yoon Jung leads the pack with a brand reputation rating of 1.89%, closely followed by Lee Jung Ha with a rating of 1.74%. Actress Han Hyo Joo takes the third spot with a brand reputation rating of 1.68%. The fourth position belongs to the popular actor Lee Joon Gi, who is captivating audiences in Arthdal Chronicles 2 with a rating of 1.52%. Wrapping up the top 5 list is Moving star Jo In Sung, holding the fifth position with a rating of 1.52%.

Top 10 list of drama actor brand reputation rankings

Go Yoon Jung- Moving Lee Jung Ha -Moving Han Hyo Joo-Moving Lee Jun Gi- Arthdal Chronicles 2 Jo In Sung- Moving Rowoon- Destined With You Ryu Seung Ryong- Moving Ahn Hyo Seop- A Time Called You Kim Hee Won- Moving Hwang Minhyun- My Lovely Liar

More about Moving

The popular action thriller series Moving recently released a teaser for the finale week episodes. The teaser showcases stars like Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, and more as they confront their enemies. Moving concluded its much exciting run on September 20th. Moving is led by Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung, has been generating a lot of buzz on the internet due to its captivating storyline and emotionally resonant character arcs.

This K-drama has gained immense popularity on the OTT platform, making it the most-watched Korean series worldwide, with viewers tuning in from all corners of the globe. As the show approaches its conclusion, fans have been expressing their love and anticipation for what's to come.

Interestingly, during one of the recent episodes, there was a subtle reference to Kim Young Tak, a character from Kang Full's other webtoon. This hint has led fans to speculate about a possible sequel to the show. Kang Full's webtoon titled Timing features Kim Young Tak, who possesses the ability to stop time. In the follow-up webtoon of Moving, Kim Young Tak joins the group of superheroes, fueling fans' speculations about the potential for a second season.

