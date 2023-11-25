Moving’s Lee Jung Ha, Kim Do Hoon, Jo In Sung reunite at Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023; Watch

On November 24, the Blue Dragon Film Awards was held, which was attended by several South Korean entertainment industry stars. The stars of the Korean drama Moving also reunited at the awards ceremony.

Reunion of Moving

Actors Lee Jung Ha and Kim Do Hoon graced the stage at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards, where they also presented honors over the course of the prestigious event. Lee Jung Ha was seen sharing a light moment on the stage where he was seen saying “I'm so nervous I could fly to the sky. catch me (referring to his inherited power which he had in the series).” To this Kim Do Hoon replied, “Well I'm very strong, I'll catch you so that you don't fly away." After this, the camera was panned to Jo In Sung, who played the role of Lee Jung Ha’s father in Moving.

The MC questioned Lee Jung Ha on the red carpet, "Jo In Sung, who played your father in Moving, is nominated for best supporting actor today. Would you like to send him a message of support?" Lee Jung Ha responded, "If Dad wins today, I will fly into the sky. I'm overjoyed, and I hope he wins the honour."

Plot of Moving

Kim Bong Seok, Jang Hee Soo, and Lee Gang Hoon, seemingly ordinary high school students, harbor extraordinary inherited abilities. Bong Seok exhibits the power of flight, Hee Soo boasts exceptional athleticism coupled with rapid injury recovery, and Gang Hoon possesses remarkable strength and speed. While concealing their unique gifts, their parents strive to shield them from potential exploitation, delicately managing the balance between secrecy and protection.

Meanwhile, Jo In Sung who plays the role of Lee Jung Ha’s father took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Smugglers.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Moving star Lee Jung Ha auditioned to debut as singer on survival show, shocking viewers