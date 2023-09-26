Moving’s magic has people craving delicious Namsan Tonkatsu and flocking to popular eatery

Moving was a blockbuster hit this year and the Disney+ drama has influenced the audience in more ways than one. Not only has it provided an impeccable viewing experience but it has also successfully brought about a behavioural change in the public, especially one scene in particular. Moving starts Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ko Yoon Jung, Lee Jeong Ha and Kim Do Hoon.

Moving’s nostalgic effect on the public

In one of the scenes, Mi Hyun played by Han Hyo Joo and Doo Sik played by Jo In Sung have their first date at a Namsan tonkatsu restaurant. Looking at the tonkatsu Mi Hyun remarks that it is a very big tonkatsu and Doo Sik exclaims ‘King tonkatsu’. Mi Hyun who has supernatural powers is able to detect the ingredients of the dish but is surprised that apples were also used to make it.

According to reports, just after the first two weeks of the drama’s release, the search for Namsan tonkatsu went up by three times on Naver. A tonkatsu shop by the name of No. 101 Namsan Tonkatsu had sales increased by 25% and most of the sales came from the dish tonkatsu. Many foreigners also started frequenting the shop.

Tonkatsu is a Japanese deep-fried and breaded pork dish. It is served with rice, tonkatsu sauce and shredded cabbage. In the Korean version of the dish, the fried pork is typically uncut, unlike its Japanese counterpart.

Getting to know more about Moving

Moving tells the story of high school students with different superpowers. Kim Bong Seok can fly, Jang Hui Soo an extraordinary athletic abilities and she can rapidly recover from injuries and Lee Gang Hoon has uncanny power and speed. The three students try to hide their abilities along with their parents as some suspicious people are on the lookout for these special students.

The thriller mystery is a suspense-filled drama with a stellar cast which managed to keep the audience engaged to the story throughout without missing a beat. The last episode ended on a point which hinted at the possibility of a second season. Writer Kang Full has also said that it is likely that there might be a next part.

