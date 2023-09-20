Moving’s star Go Yoon Jung confirmed as female lead in Hospital Playlist spinoff

Go Yoon Jung who is currently seen in the hit Sci-fi fantasy action K-drama Moving, is all set to star in the upcoming Hospital Playlist spin-off. The K-drama is set to release in the first half of 2024.

Go Yoon Jung in Hospital Playlist spin-off

Go Yoon Jung is set to take the lead in the upcoming spin-off K-drama of the popular tvN series, Hospital Playlist. On September 20, tvN announced that she had been confirmed as the star of the new K-drama with the literally translated title- A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday. In this series, the Moving actress will step into the role of a first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology resident at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center.

The show will be helmed by Director Shin Won Ho and penned by writer Lee Woo Jung, known for their work on the beloved Reply and Hospital Playlist series. Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung are known for consistently delivering impactful stories with relatable narratives, clever humor, and heartwarming moments in their previous works. They are set to expand their creative roles in this K-drama as well. As a result, anticipation is high for the fresh blend of entertainment and emotions they'll bring to this new series. Adding to the excitement, director Lee Min Soo of Stain and Let's Meet in an Unfamiliar Season, along with writer Kim Song Hee, who previously contributed as an assistant writer for Reply 1988 and Hospital Playlist, have joined the production team, further elevating fans' expectations.

Much like its predecessor, A Life of a Resident, That Will Be Wise Someday will continue to delve into the genuine and relatable experiences of doctors and residents at a university hospital. It will explore the intricate dynamics of their friendships and the hurdles they encounter. Through the demanding training they endure, we will follow the compelling stories of these spirited young individuals as they navigate their journey towards becoming doctors, providing a source of inspiration for viewers along the way. Expect to see this exciting spin-off in the first half of 2024.

More about Go Yoon Jung

Go Yoon-Jung made her debut in the acting scene back in 2019 with her role in the drama He Is Psychometric. Since then, she has taken on diverse characters in notable projects, including the Netflix series Sweet Home, JTBC's Law School, the movie Hunt, and the hit tvN drama Alchemy of Souls where she portrayed the beloved Nak Su . With her impressive performances, she has firmly established herself as an emerging star in the entertainment industry.

Furthermore, her Disney+ original series titled Moving is one of the most watched K-drama at the moment in South Korea and internationally. People are eagerly anticipating the unique synergy she will bring to the table through her collaboration with Shin Won-ho's team. They are also keen to see how she will contribute to authentically portraying the essence of the 20s generation in this exciting new project.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Alchemy of Souls' Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung cried during their wedding scene