Moving’s writer Kang Full reflects on bold casting decision; choosing rookie actors as leads

Kang Full, the author of the original webtoon, recently participated in an interview where he shared his thoughts on his webtoon, its adaptation into the ongoing hit K-drama Moving, and the casting choices made for the series. Moving is a superhero action drama produced by Disney+ that revolves around teenagers with concealed superhuman abilities and their parents who, without their knowledge, carry a painful secret from their pasts. This adaptation has garnered attention and success, and Kang Full's insights into the series and its development provide valuable perspectives for fans and viewers.

Kang Full about Moving

In an interview with Kukmin Ilbo, Kang Full described Moving as not merely a superhero story but a tale of ordinary individuals who possess hidden powers. These are people you encounter in your daily life, such as students, your bus driver, or the owner of a chicken restaurant. Although they may appear to be regular folks, they hold extraordinary abilities, enabling them to fly, manipulate electricity at will, and remain impervious to harm.

The K-drama boasts an impressive, star-studded cast, including Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Jung Ha, Kim Sung Kyun, Ryu Seung Bum, Kim Hee Won, Moon Sung Geun, Kim Do Hoon, and more.

Kang Full, when discussing the casting choices, mentioned that the decision to use rookie actors at the start of the drama was a daring move. It posed a challenge to feature newcomers in the initial episodes, especially when they had renowned actors like Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, and Ryu Seung Ryong in the lead roles. Kang Full went on to add that fortunately, the three rookies, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Jung Ha, and Kim Do Hoon, delivered impressive performances.

Regarding the nature of Moving, it stands apart from the prevailing trend in many K-dramas today, which often feature rapid story development. Instead, Moving takes a more deliberate approach, gradually revealing the narratives of its main characters. This deliberate storytelling style contributes to the drama's longer format, spanning 20 episodes.

More about Moving

Moving has achieved the remarkable distinction of becoming the Korean drama with the highest viewing time on Disney+ Korea during its debut week, and it has also garnered a global audience. The series has swiftly become a sensation among fans, largely due to its captivating storyline and the intriguing sci-fi mystery genre it explores. With each passing day, the fanbase continues to grow, as the show's ability to keep viewers engrossed remains undeniable. In Moving, Jo In Sung assumes the character of Kim Doo Shik, a seasoned agent blessed with the extraordinary ability of flight, while Han Hyo Joo takes on the role of Lee Mi Hyun, a heroic figure with superhuman senses. Ryu Seung Ryong, on the other hand, portrays Jang Joo Won, a character who is immune to pain and possesses the remarkable power of rapid healing, allowing for swift recovery from injuries.

Watch Moving's trailer here:

