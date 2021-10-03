Mr. Corman: Apple TV cancels Joseph Gordon Levitt's dramedy after one season

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Mr. Corman has been cancelled by Apple TV+ only after one season. According to Deadline, via Entertainment Weekly, the decision dropped the same day as the series finale The Big Picture was released on the streaming platform.

Entertainment Weekly notes that previously, Sara Bareilles' Little Voice was also cancelled in August. Levitt's drama reportedly drew less audience, but Apple TV+ does not release official viewership date, Entertainment Weekly reports. During a chat with EW, Gordon-Levitt had opened up on his character and the show. "This show in large part is about myself, or some version of myself," he revealed, urging artists to take "a really deep and honest dive into themselves" to create the best art.

This doesn't mean that Gordon-Levitt and Apple TV do not have other collaborations to look forward to. The actor recently also released Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, the animated series where Levitt is an executive producer and voicing one of the roles.

Mr. Corman depicts the life of a fifth-grade teacher who wants to be a musician, but is filled with anxiety, self-loathing, existential crisis, and family drama. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Josh, Arturo Castro as Victor, Debra Winger as Ruth, Juno Temple as Megan Jamie Chung as Emily, Shannon Woodward as Elizabeth Corman, and Dax as Logic, the first season of the drama is on Apple TV+.

