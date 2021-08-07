Mr Corman Twitter Review: Here’s how fans reacted to Joseph Gordon Levitt’s deep rooted existential dread

Mr. Corman has released two episodes on Apple TV+ and it’s a great watch for fans of relatable comedy! For Joseph Gordon Levitt’s fans, however, it is a treat from your favourite actor! The actor, 40, has taken up the main character, who resembles all of us struggling with bouts of anxiety and overthinking. The entire show is a journey of a failed musician turned fifth-grade teacher, Josh Corman, who still years to make it big as an artist.

The cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Josh, Arturo Castro as Victor, Debra Winger as Ruth, Juno Temple as Megan Jamie Chung as Emily, Shannon Woodward as Elizabeth Corman, and Dax as Logic. Along with the protagonist Josh, his best friend and roommate Victor also has a grave role to play. However, the two characters are completely opposite to each other in the show. Corman’s anxious and impatient characters find a great balance in Victor’s calm and collected personality.

Fans have mixed reactions to the show, with some Joseph Gordon Levitt fans terming the show as ‘great’ and others stating that the show needs one to be really patient throughout every episode. “Watching Mr. Corman on Apple TV+ and it is great,” a Twitter user posted. Another made sure to send a supportive message to Joseph Gordon Levitt, “@hitRECordJoe Watching Mr Corman now episode 2; Feeling quite nervous. I realized I have this anxiety too before, but not as bad today compared to years ago. I must be lucky [sic].”

A fan took to commenting on the show’s main plot, and seems like they got it absolutely right. “Excellent job on this! I really liked what Ramon said about making your own luck, then Mr. Corman goes and does essentially the opposite. Great character study with its reflection of society and its modern woes. Looking forward to episode 3,” the fan said. Seems like another fan found the two episodes that have been released quite relatable and funny. “Watching #MrCorman FINALLY a show about my life!!! [laugh emojis] @hitRECordJoe is a damn GENIUS!!!!!! I don’t know if I can wait every Friday for a new episode,” they gushed.

Mr. Corman is available on Apple TV+ for viewers to enjoy the comedy. It has already released two episodes which are available on the streaming platform.

