Mr. Plankton confirms Woo Do Hwan, Lee Yoo Mi as leads; Plot and cast details inside

Mr. Plankton is an upcoming rom-com series set to be helmed by the writer of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. On July 12, the show confirmed its lead cast members as well as introduced the storyline of the show.

Mr. Plankton cast

The show will be led by Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi as the main pairing. Woo Do Hwan is set to take on the role of Hae Jo who becomes a drifter, meanwhile, Lee Yoo Mi will embody Jo Jae Mi, one of the most unlucky people in the world. Following an unusual incident, the two join forces to embark on a journey like no other. Woo Do Hwan has been receiving a lot of attention following his portrayal in Bloodhounds, and Lee Yoo Mi has been an anticipated return on the screen thanks to her Emmy award-winning performance in Squid Game.

The two will be joined by Oh Jung Se who will portray Eoh Heung, Jo Jae Mi’s groom-to-be who does everything in his power to ensure he marries her only to have her run off on their wedding day. Kim Hae Sook will play the role of Beom Ho Ja, the head of the Eoh family’s food business who worked hard to achieve the position after being married into at a young age.

About Mr. Plankton

The show has been penned by It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’s Jo Yong and directed by Hong Jong Chan of Juvenile Justice and “Dear My Friends fame. It follows the lives of people who cannot make connections easily. Here, Hae Jo has been linked to have been birthed as a mistake, comparing his life to that of a plankton. He decides to investigate about his roots as well as truth of who his father is and sets out to do so, being joined by Jo Jae Mi on his way. She is very unhappy and wanting a family of her own for a very long time. The two begin a journey like no other, while also being chased by Jo Jae Mi’s fiance, the only son of a well known family- Eoh Heung.

