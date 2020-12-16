Mr. Queen in controversy over OG novelist and The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty line; Makers issue apology

Mr. Queen premiered over the weekend with stellar ratings. However, the premiere also led to the drama landing in controversy.

Mr. Queen has finally begun airing and it is making the headlines for all sorts of reasons! On the brighter side, the show recorded some jaw-dropping ratings over the premiere weekend. On the flip side, it landed in controversy for two reasons. For the unversed, Mr. Queen is based on the Chinese web drama Go Princess Go. The show was under fire for the OG drama has been written by a writer who has made negative remarks about Korea in their other work.

If that wasn't enough, in the show's second episode, a character called The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty as “merely jirashi.” The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty are the annual records of the dynasty and are a national treasure of Korea. They are also listed in the UNESCO Memory of the World registry. Soompi explains that Jirashi is a newsletter of sorts consisting of unconfirmed private information, like rumors and speculation.

These two issues have put the show in the bad light. Soon, the makers issued a statement, clarifying their stand and apologising for the controversies. As shared by Soompi, the production team confessed they were not aware that the negative comments said by the novelist behind the drama.

"Mr. Queen is a work that was planned after purchasing the remake televising rights for the web drama Go Princess Go, which was broadcast in China by the drama’s production company. What was purchased from the production company was the remake televising rights for the web drama, not the original novel. Also, at the time of the contract, we were not aware that there were negative comments made about Korea in another work, Princess Amity [literal title], by the novelist who wrote the original work that the web drama Go Princess Go was based on," the statement said.

They apologised for not recognising his work in advance and assure to do their best to not make viewers feel uncomfortable. "We plan to do our best in production so that you do not feel uncomfortable while watching the drama as a new creative work different from the original work," the statement.

They also addressed the line on The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty and accepted that it was "inappropriate." They added that they "have deleted the narration that was a problem." "We had no intention to represent them negatively," the team added. "With “Mr. Queen” as a drama of the “fusion historical fantasy comic” genre, we borrowed figures and settings from history, but it’s fiction based on a creative work that began with the idea of “What would happen if a modern soul met a real figure and caused waves?”" the team said. Nevertheless, the team assured they would pay closer attention and do their best to create a good drama.

Credits :Soompi

