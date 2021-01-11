Mr Queen Ep 10 RECAP: Hwa Jin turns antagonistic while So Yong and Cheol Jong get closer

In Episode 10 of Mr Queen, So Yong and Cheol Jong get closer while Hwa Jin seethes from anger.

In a troublesome body-swap, the spirit of a modern time chef gets transported to the body of a Queen in the Joseon period. This is the premise of the mega-hit Korean drama Mr. Queen which is currently airing in South Korea as well as worldwide.

Episode 10 of Mr Queen starts off with Mr Queen helping out Cheol Jong from the well and the two share a warm night together, holding each other in their arms. The next day, the two decide to go back to the palace. So Yong or rather, Bong Hwan wants to seek out all the concubines partly to regain assurance of his masculinity and also to look through their family records to find out which family his enemy from the present time world belonged to so he can eliminate them. After cooking a hearty meal for the Queen Grandmother, getting a beauty mask made for her and getting on her good side, Mr Queen gets permission to look through all the concubines. So Yong tells Cheol Jong that she’ll pick out his concubines but Cheol Jung agrees but says he will be the one choosing their family.

Later that night, Mr Queen is dreaming of concubines but they soon fade away and Cheol Jong shows up in her dream, indicating that she might be falling for him too.

Hwa Jin finds the book that Cheol Jong is looking for but she doesn’t give it to him because she notices that Cheol Jong has become rather distant from her. Cheol Jong is suffering from nightmares which make him wake up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night but he decides to calm himself down by writing down all the new words that he learnt from So Yong.

