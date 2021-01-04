Mr Queen Ep 7 RECAP: King Cheol Jong shows his true power while Mr Queen struggles with So Yong's memories

In episode 7 of Mr Queen, Mr Queen suddenly possesses all of Queen So Yong's memories and King Cheol Jong finally shows his true power.

In a troublesome body-swap, the spirit of a modern time chef gets transported to the body of a Queen in the Joseon period. This is the premise of the mega-hit Korean drama Mr. Queen which is currently airing in South Korea as well as worldwide.

Episode 7 begins when Bong Hwan is revived from a critical medical state and for a moment there, he wakes up in his own body while the Queen passes out back in Joseon. However, he can’t move or talk. With the Queen passed out, her maids find the King who is on his way to spend the night with Hwa Jin and barely manage to tell him that the Queen has passed out. He rushes to the Queen and holds her in his arms, trying to figure out what has happened. He stays with her all night long while Hwa Jin is upset that Cheol Jong did not show up and plans a shamanic ritual to get rid of the Queen. The Queen Grandmother finds out about the ceremony and tries to break it up and it is then that it is revealed that the old King died by cyanide poisoning. It is implied, however, that the Queen Grandmother might have been involved.

At the Queen’s house, Byeong In shows up with his guards, ready to take the Queen away to safety. However, this is when Cheol Jong finally shows his real personality, standing up for himself and his Queen. He tells Byeong In with conviction that the Queen wasn’t going to go anywhere because she is his woman. Meanwhile, the Queen’s family is plotting to get rid of the Queen by bringing in someone else to take her position. The next morning she wakes up and is spoiled with all the best food, the best clothing, make-up, jewellery and more. The most important part here is that Mr Queen seems to now have So Yong’s memories as well. She seems to recall her childhood and how she used to study hard in order to be a devoted and good daughter to her father.

It is also revealed in a final monologue that a dark secret lies hidden deep within the palace. It seems to have something to do with the former King and a well, although it is entirely unclear what that may mean. We can’t wait to find out what happens next!

