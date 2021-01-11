Mr Queen Ep 9 RECAP: It’s that time of the month for Mr Queen; The secret of the well finally REVEALED

In Episode 9 of Mr Queen, the King and Queen share a passionate kiss, Mr Queen suffers from menstrual pain and the secret about the well is finally revealed.

In Episode 9 of Mr Queen, the King and Queen share a passionate kiss, Mr Queen suffers from menstrual pain and the secret about the well is finally revealed.

In a troublesome body-swap, the spirit of a modern time chef gets transported to the body of a Queen in the Joseon period. This is the premise of the mega-hit Korean drama Mr. Queen which is currently airing in South Korea as well as worldwide.

Episode 9 of Mr Queen starts out with a kiss and not an ordinary one at that. Both the King and Queen and completely immersed before Mr Queen finally snaps out of it and warns So Yong to get out of her own body, prompting her to do things like these. As a matter of fact, she freaks out so bad that the King quite literally has to knock her out to calm her.

Later, we see a flashback which clarifies the well incident. Hwa Jin and So Yong looked alike and dressed alike as children which would make people mistake one for another. Both these young girls have lost their mother and on the day of So Yong’s mother’s memorial, Hwa Jin says that she will be able to see her mother again once she herself passes away. This prompts So Yong to want to commit suicide herself so she can meet her mother as soon as possible. She goes into the well and that’s where she sees the young King. He was left to hide inside without any aid whatsoever after the ruin of his family. Byeong In finds So Yong and she leaves the well in good time but not before handing the King her book that she holds dear, telling him to give it to her when he decides he wants to live. However, as news of the King hiding reaches the rest of the royal family, they decide to seal off the well. The next night, So Yong sneaks out along with Byeong In to help the King out of the well. However, the King mistakes Hwa Jin for So Yong and gives her So Yong’s book, telling her that he wants to live.

What did you think of this episode? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viki

Share your comment ×