Mr Queen: Kim Jung Hyun REVEALS mysterious secret in new trailer of the satirical drama series

tvN Drama just dropped the brand new trailer of their upcoming drama series Mr Queen. Scroll down to watch what happens in the clip.

tvN’s upcoming drama Mr. Queen has released a new teaser! For the unversed, Mr. Queen will be a historical fusion drama about a man from modern times whose soul gets trapped in the body of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun will be starring as Kim So Yong, the queen with the soul of Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun will essay the role of King Cheoljong, who seems like a weak and ineffective king but has a sharp and strong-willed side that he keeps hidden.

The trailer starts with King Cheoljong sitting at his throne. He stares at the public appeal, which is upside down, with lazy and confused eyes. The room is thick with silence, and his royal court holds their breath as they await his decision. King Cheoljong declares, “Do as you please. That is what I want,” and the government officials can’t hold in their pleasing smiles.

Watch the full trailer below:

However, everything changes at night. His eyes grow sharp, and he is no longer a clueless puppet king. His expression is solemn with charisma, and he deftly whishes out his sword with a determined glint in his eyes. The only one who knows this side of him is Kim So Yong. She watches him with distrustful eyes and comments, “Geez, he’s one suspicious dude.”

If like us, you’re eagerly waiting for the premiere, Mr. Queen will release on December 12. Tell us what you think about the newly-released trailer film below in the comments.

