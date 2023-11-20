Mr. Queen, Love In The Moonlight and more; Pick your favorite historical K-drama

Korean historical dramas, or sageuks, offer a delightful blend of royal romances, palace intrigues, and visually captivating settings. Some incorporate minimal historical elements, making them easily accessible and enjoyable. They serve as a perfect fusion of regular drama narratives set against a backdrop of stunning historical aesthetics. On the other hand, some maintain simplicity and viewer-friendly storylines, while others delve into intricate and politically charged plots; either are good to watch depending on one’s tastes and understanding. They might not be accurate, but watching them helps viewers feel closer to the country.

Historical K-dramas

Be it the time travel-based historical K-drama with a twist like in Mr. Queen and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo or commonly used gender-bender trope serving towards the political scenario like Love In The Moonlight and The Tale Of Nokdu and The King’s Affection, all these tropes based in the historical setting are quite fun to watch. Historical K-dramas resonate deeply with the soul, portraying themes of romance, family, and the pursuit of justice in a vivid and authentic manner.

In recent years, these dramas have garnered widespread popularity, immersing viewers in captivating narratives set against the backdrop of South Korean historical periods like the Choson dynasty and the Later Three Kingdoms era. The finest historical K-dramas skillfully weave together elements of political turmoil, throne conspiracies, and a touch of love and comedy, rendering them equally binge-worthy as contemporary, modern-day tales. Pick your favorite historical K-drama from the poll below.

