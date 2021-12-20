Mr. Queen’s Yoo Young Jae CONFIRMED as male lead for upcoming historical drama ‘The Crush of Spring’

‘The Crush of Spring’ is a dizzying romance historical drama about three men who try to get rid of their slavery status and get married while disguised as a woman. Jin Geum Sung, played by Yoo Young Jae in the play, is a hardworking and sincere scholar who is close to books.

Jin Geum Sung, who loves martial arts as much as reading a book, hears a command to marry Choi Jin Sa's third daughter. Yoo Young Jae received a lot of love for his first historical drama as Kim Hwan, a cute and rich character in tvN's 'Mr. Queen'. Yoo Young Jae, who came across another historical drama with ‘The Crush of Spring’, predicted a change in acting, saying, "I will show Jin Geum Sung with a versatile and serious charm that is in contrast to Kim Hwan, who had a naughty charm."

Starting with the web drama 'Kim is a Genius', Yoo Young Jae continued his stable acting in KBS2's 'Woman of 9.9 Billion’ , tvN's ‘Mr. Queen', and KBS2's 'Police University'. In particular, Yoo Young Jae, who perfectly blended the difficult tones and lines characteristic of historical dramas in 'Queen Cheolin' and imprinted his presence with sensible comic acting, has since appeared in both works with more natural acting and sensible expressive power in 'Police University' was well-received.

Yoo Young Jae, who took on the lead role for the first time in 'Crush of Spring', is attracting attention. Meanwhile, the drama ​​is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2022 through the streaming service Watcha.

