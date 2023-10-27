Mr. Queen star Cha Chung Hwa gets married; agency releases stunning wedding PHOTOS

Actress Cha Chung Hwa of Mr. Queen fame married today on October 27. Her agency, IOK Company, has released some beautiful photos to celebrate her special day, along with an official statement. The actress first announced she would be getting married to a non-celebrity in early October.

Cha Chung Hwa gets married

Previously, on October 11, Cha Chung Hwa’s agency, IOK Company, shared the news of the actress’s upcoming marriage later in the month. The wedding ceremony is scheduled in a Seoul venue on October 27 and will be an intimate affair, attended by only their families and close friends, given that the groom-to-be is not a public figure. Today, the Crash Landing On You’s actress agency released her stunning wedding photos on the occasion of her special day.

On the morning of Cha Chung Hwa’s wedding day, which took place on October 27, IOK Company released a statement alongside Mr. Queen’s actress’ beautiful wedding pictures. The statement expressed the agency’s hope for fans to extend their warm blessings to Cha Chung Hwa as she embarks on a new chapter in her life. It highlighted Cha Chung Hwa’s consistent dedication to her work and her intention to give back to her audience with outstanding performances in her future endeavors as an actress. The agency requested that fans continue to offer her blessings, support, and interest.

Check out her beautiful wedding photos here-

More about Cha Chung Hwa

In an exclusive report from TV Daily, it was previously revealed that actress Cha Chung Hwa was all set to marry her younger businessman fiancé on October 27. The couple, who have known each other for an extended period, decided to take their relationship to the next level. Due to the non-celebrity status of the groom-to-be, they had chosen to have a private wedding ceremony.

Cha Chung Hwa debuted in 2005 as a theater actress and gained recognition for her roles in various dramas, including Crash Landing on You, Mr. Queen, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Why Her?, and Kokdu: Season of Deity. She is one of the beloved actresses in the Korean industry and also recently appeared in the Netflix series Song of the Bandits.

