Mr. Queen star Kim Jung Hyun accused of improper attitude & violation of exclusive contract by current agency,

A lot has happened over the past two days when it comes to actor Kim Jung Hyun. Allow us to enlighten you. On April 8, Dispatch disclosed that Crash Landing On You co-stars Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye have been in a steady relationship for a year. The talented actor is intending to not renew his contract with O& Entertainment, his current agency and instead sign an exclusive contract with Culture Depot, which manages actors Jun Ji Hyun, Kim So Hyun and rumoured lady-love Seo Ji Hye. Culture Depot denied any romantic relationship between Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye, but confirmed that they are in advance talks about an exclusive contract.

Now, the actor's current label O& Entertainment has accused him of improper attitude and violation of his current contract, due to end next month. However, O& Entertainment allege that Kim Jung Hyun's contract is not due to expire for another 11 months, due to a hiatus he took in the year 2018, after his unceremonious departure from the show, Time. Kim Jung Hyun faced netizens' wrath for being rude and ill-mannered towards, Girls' Generation member Seohyun. Shortly, after the controversy, the actor left the show and took a break for about 11 months. He returned on screen with the hit show, Crash Landing On You. At the time O& Entertainment pacified the producers saying that the character has taken a toll on the actor and thus, he has been suffering from eating and sleeping disorders. However, insiders reveal that the real reason why the actor left the show was as he was facing issues with his girlfriend at the time.

According to O& Entertainment, the actor has cut all ties with his current agency except for with his direct manager. The actor has since requested that his contract come to an end according to the original date, which would be May of this year. However, O& Entertainment will not take this lying down and intend to file a lawsuit against the actor for unprofessional attitude and violation of his exclusive contract.

