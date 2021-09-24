'Mr Queen' star Kim Jung Hyun signs an exclusive contract with the agency Story J Company

Good news for Kim Jung Hyun fans! The handsome and talented actor has signed an exclusive contract with the agency Story J Company, which houses actors like Kim Tae Hee, Seo In Guk, Yoo Seung Ho and Kim Sung Cheol. The news was officially confirmed via Story J Company, stating that they look forward to a fruitful partnership in the future.

Story J Company revealed that they have been keeping an eye on Kim Jung Hyun’s talent as an actor and have been discussing the prospect of the actor joining the agency for a long time now! The agency shared that they are moved by Kim Jung Hyun's passion and endless enthusiasm for acting and promised to provide him with professional and systematic management, for his future acting activities and provide a "warm home-like environment to him." Kim Jung Hyun intends to focus on his full recovery and concentrate on his future acting projects. For those unversed, the actor has been suffering from severe anxiety disorder, panic disorder, sleep disorder, and had depressive episodes.

The agency revealed that they are looking forward to sharing a long and fruitful partnership with him and thanked fans who prayed for and worried about his recovery.

The actor has been on a hiatus ever since multiple controversies surrounding him began earlier this year. For the unversed, the actor was spotted with Crash Landing On You co-star Seo Ji Hye, with Dispatch claiming that the two former co-stars are dating. However, Seo Ji Hye's agency, Culture Depot denied dating rumours and instead, confirmed that the actor was in talks to sign an exclusive contract with them. The news reached his former agency, O& Entertainment who issued multiple statements accusing the actor of being problematic and unprofessional. Shortly after this Dispatch Korea revealed that Kim Jung Hyun acted rudely with Girl's Generation's Seohyun at the behest of actress Seo Yea Ji, who was Kim Jung Hyun's girlfriend back then.

Kim Jung Hyun countered O&Entertainment's claims, accusing the management of mistreatment and mishandling of his exclusive contract. He also accused O& Entertainment of trying to malign his public reputation and issuing negative statements about him in the press.

But it seems like it is all in the past now and the actor has moved on to pursuing better opportunities! Congratulations, Kim Jung Hyun!

