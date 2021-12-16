'Mr. Queen' star Shin Hye Sun amid discussion to star in webtoon based drama 'See You In My 19th Life'

Some good news for Shin Hye Sun fans! The talented actress has been offered the leading role in the webtoon-based drama 'See You in My 19th Life' (working title). In response to the report, her agency YNK Entertainment commented that she has received the casting offer for ‘See You in My 19th Life’ and is reviewing the offer.

'See You in My 19th Life' is a popular Naver webtoon about a woman who can remember all of her past lives. It is created by Lee Hey. Shin Hye Sun has been offered the leading role of Ban Ji Eum in the upcoming romance drama. She can remember the memories of all her past lives. After her 18th life is cut short by a tragic accident, she sets out to reconnect with the people of her past life in her 19th one. She is determined to meet a man named Yun Ju Won from her 18th life. 'See You in My 19th Life' will be directed by Lee Na Jung, who has worked on dramas including 'Fight for My Way' and 'Mine.'

In other news, Shin Hye Sun has decided to stay with her current agency YNK Entertainment! The agency shared that the actress and the management are working towards a mutually developing and cohesive working relationship. Furthermore, Shin Hye Sun was recently confirmed to star in the upcoming film 'Brave Citizen' with 'Let Me Be Your Knight' star Lee Jun-Young. 'Brave Citizen' will begin filming at the end of this year.

