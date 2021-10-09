'Mr Queen' star Shin Hye Sun amid discussions to star in the upcoming film 'Brave Citizen'

Shin Hye Sun may soon be starring in a new movie! Yes, you read it right! On October 9, Shin Hye Sun’s agency confirmed that the actress was in talks to star in 'Brave Citizen', an upcoming film adaptation of the webtoon of the same name.

A representative of the agency stated, Shin Hye Sun has received a casting offer for the film ‘Brave Citizen,’ and she is currently reviewing the offer with a favourable outlook. The webtoon 'Brave Citizen' tells the story of hero So Si Min, who once ruled the nation with her top-tier hapkido skills as a high school athlete. Seven years later, after becoming a part-time teacher, So Si Min finds herself the target of the evil student Han Soo Kang.

The upcoming film will be helmed by director Park Jin Pyo, who is known for movies like 'Closer to Heaven' and 'You Are My Sunshine.' Meanwhile, once the casting is already confirmed the production will officially start its production. It has been said that the tentative filming is scheduled for December 2021.

Shin Hye Sun made her debut with the KBS drama 'School 2013' starring Lee Jong Suk and Kim Woo Bin. She played her first leading role in the weekend drama 'My Golden Life'. She is also best known for her other leading roles in various Korean dramas such as 'Still 17', 'The Hymn of Death', 'Angel's Last Mission: Love' and 'Mr. Queen'.

