Mr Queen Teaser: Kim Jung Hyun thinks Shin Hye Sun 'can’t be of this world' as latter chooses wine over him

In Mr. Queen's brand new teaser, we see Shin Hye-sun enthusiastically running towards a blushing Kim Jung-hyun only to push him aside and sniff and cradle a wine bottle like a baby instead. Watch the hilarious teaser below.

From all the colourful, vibrant posters and teasers that have been unveiled so far, Mr. Queen promises to take us on one hilarious roller coaster ride filled with tons of belly-aching laughter. For the unversed, the upcoming tvN drama stars Shin Hye-sun as Kim So-yong, a Joseon queen who has the soul of Jang Bong-hwan, a 21st-century man, insider her body.

On the other hand, Kim Jung-hyun plays King Cheoljong, who may look like a weak and ineffective king but actually has a sharp and strong-willed side which he chooses to keep hidden. In a brand new teaser, we see an ecstatic Kim So-yong smiling at Cheoljong and sprinting after him while her attendants frantically trail behind her with the text, "A match made in heaven," splayed across the screen. As Cheoljong blushes and smiles widely, his voice narrates, "No matter how often I think about it, I'm always surprised," via Soompi.

With Cheoljong opens his arms wide, ready to embrace the queen, So-yong, as Bong-hwan, pushes him aside and picks up a wine bottle, presented by an attendant, which she adorably sniffs and cradles like a baby. While 'woo'ing over the alcohol, she does a thumbs up at Cheoljong while her attendants kneel down to apologise to the king. "She can't be of this world," Cheoljong's voice concludes. As Cheoljong cutely pouts at the queen's unlikely shenanigans, So-yong proceeds to thump him in his chest.

Also starring Seol In-ah as Jo Hwa-jin, Bae Jong-ok as Queen Sunwon and Kim Tae-woo as Kim Jwa-geun, Mr. Queen premieres on December 12.

