Mr. Queen’s Cha Chung Hwa announces plans to tie knot with non-celebrity boyfriend on THIS date

Cha Chung Hwa set to tie the knot

Actress Cha Chung Hwa known for her roles in K-dramas like Crash Landing On You and Mr. Queen is all set to tie the knot. The actress announced her wedding which will be held on October 27th. In an exclusive report from TV Daily, it has been revealed that actress Cha Chung Hwa is set to marry her younger businessman fiancé on October 27. The two had been acquaintances for an extended period before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. Given the non-celebrity status of the groom-to-be, the couple has opted for a private wedding ceremony. On October 11, Cha Chung Hwa's agency, IOK Company, also announced the upcoming happy occasion, emphasizing the private nature of the event due to the groom's non-celebrity status. They kindly ask for fans' understanding, as detailed information about the groom cannot be disclosed.

More about Cha Chung Hwa

Cha Chung-hwa, a versatile South Korean character actress, has left a lasting imprint on the realms of stage, screen, and television. Renowned for her compelling performances, she garnered a nomination for the Baeksang Arts Awards for her role as court lady Choi in the tvN historical drama Mr. Queen. Her journey in the entertainment industry began in 2005 with her debut in the theater production Backstreet Story, followed by the musical Lunatic in 2008.

Diversifying her portfolio, Cha Chung Hwa showcased her talent in the prison-themed movie Harmony (2010) and the drama series Shopping King Louie (2016). However, it was her noteworthy contribution to the immensely popular drama Crash Landing on You that truly captivated audiences. Since then, she has been a prominent figure in the Korean drama scene, actively participating in notable productions such as Itaewon Class, Unique! Chef Moon, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Why Her? and Kokdu: Season of Deity. Her recent appearance in the Netflix series Song of the Bandits further underscores her versatility and enduring presence in the dynamic landscape of Korean entertainment.

