Mr. Sunshine’s Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Byung Hun and Byun Yo Han are all smiles in the latest selfie

On November 28th, Byun Yo Han posted a picture on Instagram with the phrase "Sunshine Again". In the published photo, Byun Yo Han, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Lee Byung Hun, wearing tuxedos, were shown taking a selfie together. Netizens were thrilled with the reunion of the three people.

In response, netizens commented, "Kim Hee Sung, Goo Dong Mae, Yu Jin Choi, the ties of the previous life have reached the present life", "I am dead. I drowned, all thanks to Byun Yo Han", "Thank you for the photo! And congratulations on the award! I will always support you! ", "Please Again", etc. showed enthusiastic responses. Meanwhile, Byun Yo Han appeared in the 2018 tvN drama 'Mr. Sunshine' with Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Byung Hun. The three of them took on the roles of Kim Hee Sung, Dong Dong Mae and Choi Jin, respectively, and received a lot of love for their fantastic chemistry.

About Yoo Yeon Seok:

Yoo Yeon Seok is a South Korean actor. After making his acting debut in 2003 with a small role in Oldboy, he resumed his acting career in 2008. His notable works include the films Re-encounter (2011), Architecture 101 (2012), A Werewolf Boy (2012) and Whistle Blower (2014), Perfect Proposal (2015), Mood of the Day (2016) as well as the television series Reply 1994 (2013), Warm and Cozy (2015), Dr. Romantic (2016), Mr. Sunshine (2018), and Hospital Playlist (2020).

About Lee Byung Hun:

Lee Byung Hun has received critical acclaim for his work in a wide range of genres, most notably Joint Security Area (2000); A Bittersweet Life (2005); The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008); the television series Iris (2009); I Saw the Devil (2010); Masquerade (2012); and Mr. Sunshine (2018). His critically acclaimed film Inside Men (2015) won him the Best Actor prize in three prestigious award ceremonies: 52nd Baeksang Art Awards, 37th Blue Dragon Awards and 53rd Grand Bell Awards. He has five films—Joint Security Area, The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Masquerade, Inside Men and Master—on the list of highest-grossing films in South Korea. In 2021, he appeared in a recurring role as the Front Man in the Netflix survival drama series Squid Game.