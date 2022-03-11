Mrs. & Mr. Shameem Ep 1 Review: Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz light up the screen as they subvert norms

Mrs. & Mr. Shameem

Cast: Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz, Gul E Rana, Faiza Gillani, Amna Malik

Director: Kashif Nisar

Streaming On: Zee5

The over-two-minutes trailer of Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz’s new show Mrs. & Mr. Shameem dropped a few days and it gives away the gist of the story: Umaina (Saba) and Shameem (Nauman) get married for convenience after the former is left betrayed and hurt by her ex-lover. However, it is through a journey of co-parenting, co-habiting, empathy, and respect that the two friends become life’s companions in the true sense. While this forms the plot of Kashif Nisar’s series, it must be the little details and the answers to many how (s), why(s), and when(s), that might (hopefully) provide fodder for a total of 20 episodes.

Mrs. & Mr. Shameem is an attempt at subverting and challenging the popular notions of romantic love, gender roles, and gender expressions. (Is this also the reason why ‘Mr.’ follows ‘Mrs.’ in the title, which is in contrast to the way people generally refer to a married couple?)

Shameem, visibly effeminate in his ways, becomes the face of ridicule for simply being himself and spreading joy. His body language and gestures do not fit the narrow bracket of stereotypical manliness. And in a man’s world, anything to do with a woman automatically gets second-class treatment. Because Shameem likes dancing, he is called a ‘eunuch’, thereby insulting, vilifying, othering, and dehumanizing an entire community. He conceals these scars almost perfectly, and then offers himself for more emotional and mental injuries, lest his loved ones suffer.

Shameem is not the only one bending gender norms in the show. Saba’s Umaina does it too, although, in comparison to Shameem, her ways look quite superficial. For instance, she makes the first move with a guy she’s attracted to, or despite being a girl, sets out to propose to him, while a shocked Shameem is shocked to learn of this.

It is not only the men in Kashif Nisar’s show who suffer from a sexist, stereotypical worldview. Although Umaina is Shahmeem’s friend, she admittedly calls him derogatory names, even if lightheartedly. She does not think of him as a ‘man’, for he does not fit the typical bill. So, although, you might start to sympathize with her for her adversities, her own unkindness towards somebody else makes you hesitate.

However, there is a full well possibility that Umaina’s journey gifts her growth and a satisfactory character arc. For, in the trailer, you see her screaming at a crowd, as she says, “Tum sab mard, mardangi se bharpoor, mazaq ura rahe the. Tum to Shameem ki jooti ke barabar bhi nahi ho (All you men, complete with your manliness, poking fun. You are not even worth Shameen’s shoes)”

Both Nauman Ijaz and Saba Qamar are impressive and do justice to their characters. Ijaz performs with his entire body – with his deep-set eyes and charming smile, he expresses that what he puts up for show in front of the world, is not what he feels in the deepest crevices of his heart. Saba Qamar is equally evocative, as she perfects the role of a vulnerable and hurt friend who is not devoid of prejudice and judgment.

It would not be fair if the music of the series is not mentioned. The music from Pakistan has always been a class apart, and this time is no exception. Do not skip the song 'Ishq Bina' in the opening credits. Composed and written by Sami Khan, and sung by Zain Ali, Zohaib Ali & Abeer Hussain, Ishq Bina, takes us to the soothing realm of Sufi.

Watch the trailer of Mrs. & Mr. Shameem below:

However, it’s the stretched-out length of the show which seems questionable. Will 20 episodes, each with a runtime of 40-45 minutes each, be able to hold the interest, curiosity, and empathy of the viewer, no matter how noble the intentions of the makers are? I guess, only time will tell.

