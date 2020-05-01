Mrs. Serial Killer Review: Manoj Bajpayee is the only reason to sit through this convoluted Netflix thriller

Mrs. Serial Killer Review: Shirish Kunder's crime thriller starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina, Darshan Jariwala and Zayn Marie Khan is low on the thrill and has several plotholes.

Movie Name: Mrs. Serial Killer

Mrs. Serial Killer Director: Shirish Kunder

Mrs. Serial Killer Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina, Darshan Jariwala and Zayn Marie Khan.

Extraction Stars: 2/5

A new month, a new movie to watch on Netflix. Amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, we've been turning towards the OTT platform for entertainment support. Last month, the platform released several interesting originals which include Money Heist season 4 and Extraction, among other releases. As the new month starts, the platform turns the thriller mode on with Mrs. Serial Killer. The crime thriller sees Shirish Kunder back on the director's seat after a long break. The filmmaker last helmed a short film back in 2016 titled Kriti which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

For his directorial return, he reunited with Bajpayee and brought Jacqueline Fernandez, Mohit Raina and Zayn Marie in tow. As the trailer already revealed, Mrs. Serial Killer revolves around Sona, played by Fernandez, who is out to prove that her husband Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukerjee, played by Bajpayee, is not the serial killer who has killed five women. In order to save him, Sona goes to the extent of kidnapping and recreating the death in the same style as the serial killer to prove that the murderer is still out there.

Sona follows the pattern: Hunts for a victim who is pregnant but isn't married. Yes, our serial killer is moral police who targets women who do not follow societal protocols. Following a series of unfortunate events, Sona captures her victim and rescues her husband. However, the story does not end there. Shirish takes us back down the memory lane of many cliche Bollywood thrillers and bowls googlies of twists in the climax.

While I am not going to indulge in uncovering the movie's twists and turns, I will tell you that Mrs. Serial Killer brings back the Bollywood masala thrillers that we thought we've said goodbye to. The first half of the film is extremely convoluted. As Shirish tries to lay the loose strings and sets up subplots that are meant to tie up in the climax, he gets entangled in his own mystery. As he journeys to the finish line, he leaves behind a trail of loopholes that keeps you guessing. Most problems and solutions seem convenient, thus leaving behind a not-so-convincing plotline.

Although Fernandez tries hard to shoulder the movie with minimal support from Bajpayee in the first half, her weak performance cannot be overlooked. The only time that I was invested in her character what when she got into a chase sequence with Zayn Marie Khan. The portion was entertaining and their banter kept the pace going. When Sona says, "Ye kahani ab khatam hone waali hai," I thank my lucky stars for finally, the end is nearing. Shirish obviously kept the best for the last. As the movie starts driving to the climax, Shirish places Manoj in the epicenter and soon, you are engrossed in the events unfolding in the finale. Although it falls flat with the predictability kicks in.

There comes a portion in the climax when, for a moment, Manoj reminded me of the movie Split, starring James McAvoy. If ever a movie like Split is made in India, Bollywood should definitely consider Manoj to headline it. Though Jacqueline couldn't fully come through for Manoj, Darshan Jariwala supported his performance well. Playing the defense lawyer, Jariwala had limited screen time but he made the best of it.

But I wondered, why did they have to give Jariwala an Adams Family inspired mansion? And what was with the elaborate home hospital set up? All for someone who has experienced a cardiac arrest? It definitely looked over-the-top! Mohit Raina plays the inspector in-charge of the case. While there are some portions in the movie that let him be in the spotlight, there are other places courtesy the script, that makes him look unbelievable. Which cop doesn't fight back a man who just snatched your gun? Zayn Marie shows potential in the movie. The actress, although a tad overdramatic in a few scenes, manages to keep your attention and invest in her character gradually. I definitely want to see her in an action role someday.

Bottom line: Mrs. Serial Killer is a hotchpotch of a thriller that reminds you of the cliche Bollywood masala thrillers. If you consider watching it, watch it for Manoj Bajpayee.

