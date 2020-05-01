Mrs Serial Killer Twitter Review: Jacqueline Fernandez & Manoj Bajpayee's crime thriller gets a cold response

Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Mrs.Serial Killer that released on Netflix today fails to impress the viewers.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Netflix crime thriller Mrs. Serial Killer released today. The Shirish Kunder directorial not only marks his digital debut but also Jacqueline's first collaboration with Netflix. The film revolves around Sona Mukerjee, a doting wife who replicates a series of murders and turns into a serial killer to save her husband Dr. Mrityunjoy from a wrongful conviction after he gets framed for a string of shocking murders.

Besides Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee playing the lead, the film also stars cricketer Mohit Raina as Inspector Imran Shahid and marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan's niece Zayne Marie. The Netflix thriller released today. However, it opened to mixed reactions on Twitter. Some of the viewers who watched Mrs. Serial Killer gave it a good review while others had a cold response for the film.

Check out reviews:

"You know wats worse than lockdown...#MrsSerialKiller ...," a tweet read. However, another tweet came in the film's support and read, "Just finished #MrsSerialKiller ... It was awesome."

You know wats worse than lockdown...#MrsSerialKiller ... — Aashay shah (@draashay) May 1, 2020

Just finished #MrsSerialKiller ... It was awesome — Abhishek Gupta (@just_say_abhi) May 1, 2020

"I've seen bad films, worst films but #MrsSerialKiller is on a different level altogether. Easily, the lamest film to have come out this year. Ridiculous serial killer thriller that tries hard to work as a comedy but makes a mockery of the genre in the process" read a tweet.

I've seen bad films, worst films but #MrsSerialKiller is on a different level altogether. Easily, the lamest film to have come out this year. Ridiculous serial killer thriller that tries hard to work as a comedy but makes a mockery of the genre in the process. Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/6dg1zbJITU — Vishal (@Vishal14K) May 1, 2020

"when my friend suggests me to watch #MrsSerialKiller

me;" another user shared a meme.

when my friend suggests me to watch #MrsSerialKiller

me; pic.twitter.com/jqGG3JHRJ4 — Shubham Zodpe (@ShubhamZodpe) May 1, 2020

Check out more reviews:

#MrsSerialKiller- Highly recommend this movie if you like to torture yourself .Jacqueline is either screaming or crying throughout the movie as though she's orgasming. — Name cannot be blank (@film_forever_) May 1, 2020

While Jacqueline Fernandez butchers the Hindi language, director Shirish Kunder displays a flagrant disregard for the language of cinema. My review of Netflix's #MrsSerialKiller, a film that'll make you beg for the sweet release of death. https://t.co/eARmWulJHu pic.twitter.com/lVj89h3ywh — Rohan (@RohanNaahar) May 1, 2020

She tried to warn us but we were too innocent to notice it.

Hume kya pata tha she meant acting se torture karungi.#MrsSerialKiller pic.twitter.com/zyixTh3CBT — Kamal (@pandeyhere_) May 1, 2020

