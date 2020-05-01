X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mrs Serial Killer Twitter Review: Jacqueline Fernandez & Manoj Bajpayee's crime thriller gets a cold response

Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Mrs.Serial Killer that released on Netflix today fails to impress the viewers.
14625 reads Mumbai
Mrs Serial Killer Twitter Review: Jacqueline Fernandez & Manoj Bajpayee's crime thriller gets a cold responseMrs Serial Killer Twitter Review: Jacqueline Fernandez & Manoj Bajpayee's crime thriller gets a cold response
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Netflix crime thriller Mrs. Serial Killer released today. The Shirish Kunder directorial not only marks his digital debut but also Jacqueline's first collaboration with Netflix. The film revolves around Sona Mukerjee, a doting wife who replicates a series of murders and turns into a serial killer to save her husband Dr. Mrityunjoy from a wrongful conviction after he gets framed for a string of shocking murders. 

Besides Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee playing the lead, the film also stars cricketer Mohit Raina as Inspector Imran Shahid and marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan's niece Zayne Marie. The Netflix thriller released today. However, it opened to mixed reactions on Twitter. Some of the viewers who watched Mrs. Serial Killer gave it a good review while others had a cold response for the film.

Check out reviews:

"You know wats worse than lockdown...#MrsSerialKiller ...," a tweet read. However, another tweet came in the film's support and read, "Just finished #MrsSerialKiller ... It was awesome."

"I've seen bad films, worst films but #MrsSerialKiller is on a different level altogether. Easily, the lamest film to have come out this year. Ridiculous serial killer thriller that tries hard to work as a comedy but makes a mockery of the genre in the process" read a tweet.

"when my friend suggests me to watch #MrsSerialKiller 

me;" another user shared a meme.

Check out more reviews:

Also Read: Mrs. Serial Killer Review: Manoj Bajpayee is the only reason to sit through this convoluted Netflix thriller

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement