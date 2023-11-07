Mrunal Thakur applauds Rashmika Mandanna's stand against viral deepfake video; encourages others to speak up

A deep fake video featuring Rashmika Mandanna's manipulated face recently gained popularity on the internet. The actress strongly denounced the video, and many celebrities, including actress Mrunal Thakur, expressed their support. Mrunal Thakur penned a note praising Rashmika for her stance and encouraged others to raise their voices against such incidents.

Mrunal Thakur applauds Rashmika Mandanna for her stand against the issue

Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram stories to commend Rashmika Mandanna for taking a firm stance against the viral deepfake video circulating online. She openly criticized those resorting to such actions, highlighting the daily challenges female actresses face with their images being morphed and manipulated.

Mrunal urged others to join the conversation, stating, "Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there's no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you rashmika_mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent. Every day there are morphed, edited videos of female actors floating around on the internet zooming into inappropriate body parts. Where are we heading as a community, as a society? We may be actresses in the 'limelight' but at the end of the day, each one of us are human. Why aren't we talking about it? Don't remain silent, now is not the time."

Take a look:

Earlier today, Rashmika Mandanna highlighted the issue of deepfake videos and received support on social media. Journalist Abhishek Kumar exposed a deepfake video initially believed to feature Rashmika, calling for legal frameworks to combat such incidents in India. The video was actually of British-Indian influencer Zara Patel. Amitabh Bachchan endorsed Kumar's investigation, emphasizing the alarming realism of deepfake technology and its potential to deceive viewers.

Mrunal Thakur & Rashmika Mandanna's exciting lineup of upcoming movies

Mrunal Thakur's recent appearance was in Aankh Micholi, her first comedy film, earning her appreciation. Her next project is Pippa, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, Rashmika's upcoming role is in Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, scheduled for a December 2023 release.