Mrunal Thakur elated to work with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Toofaan; Says ‘I have learned a lot’

Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen in her upcoming boxing drama "Toofaan", with Farhan Akhtar. She says playing Ananya in the film has made her strong and confident.
1970 reads Mumbai
Having a conversation about working with Mehra, whose "Rang De Basanti" earned him a National Film Award as well as a BAFTA nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, and who also made "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" among other films, Mrunal is overwhelmed.

"I think this is one of the most Toofani moments I am having. It's my fourth film and I got a chance to work with Rakeysh sir," Mrunal told IANS. "I think all the other actresses are going to be jealous and I feel lucky," the actress quipped, adding the film was an "overwhelming process".

She added: "I have learned a lot. Ananya (her character) has made Mrunal so strong and confident, and as a human also I feel I am that catalyst when it comes to my family."

"Toofaan" is the story of a boxer played by Farhan Akhtar, who pushes his limits and works hard to win. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

Also read| Toofaan: Farhan Akhtar dances like veteran Bollywood stars with Mrunal Thakur in the song ‘Star Hai Tu’; WATCH

 

Credits :I.A.N.S, PIC CREDIT: MRUNAL THAKUR/ INSTAGRAM

