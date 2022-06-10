Ms. Marvel directors Bilall Fallah & Adil El Arbi discuss potential cameo by Shah Rukh Khan on the show

Shah Rukh Khan has a dedicated fan and that is our new favourite superhero, Ms. Marvel, who will be portrayed by Iman Vellani in the series. Ms Marvel chronicles the narrative of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager growing up in Jersey City. While she is a superhero at night, she embraces her desi origins by adoring Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan during the day. To the delight of fans, the show will include multiple references to the celebrity.

However, during a recent press conference of the series, which Pinkvilla attended, the makers of the series addressed the most anticipated question, which is whether King Khan will make a cameo on the show. To which Iman quipped and said, "Can we afford him?" However, on the other hand, the Director of the show, Bilall Fallah, said, "Well, if he wants to, we gonna shoot again, huh?" Meanwhile, director Adil El Arbi said, "Let's reshoot and do some scenes with Shah Rukh Khan."

Though we can't expect a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan on the show anytime soon, we did see Farhan Akhtar on the show. Interestingly, a first look clip was dropped which hinted that Farhan might be playing a mystic character, and going by his look, he is a philosopher or guide to Kamala Khan’s superhero. He utters the words, “What you seek is seeking you” in the video.

Meanwhile, Ms. Marvel is already streaming on Disney+. The six-episode series is intended to build up the forthcoming The Marvels, in which the character will team up with Captain Marvel on the big screen. Apart from Vellani in the lead, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Matt Lintz have been cast in supporting parts, along with other well-known celebrities like Fawad Khan and Farhan Akhtar.

ALSO READ:Ms. Marvel EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lintz, Rish Shah & Yasmeen Fletcher discuss their favourite MCU superheroes