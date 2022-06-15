Ms. Marvel Ep 2 Twitter Review: Kamal Khan's Shah Rukh Khan nod; Jalebi Baby track win over 'desi' netizens

Ms. Marvel aired its second episode on June 15 after the show received a smashing start with critics and audiences calling the MCU show a great success. The new episode of the new Marvel series managed to make 'desi' netizens incredibly happy as the show featured a nod to Bollywood and also one of the industry's biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan.

The second episode of Ms. Marvel turned out to be a crackling one as it consisted of some major moments including Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan practising her newfound powers. The new episode also introduced Rish Shah as Kamran who befriends Kamala's character and the duo can also be sharing an exchange on their love for Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan and his films, Baazigar and DDLJ. Among many things that fans have been talking about the show, its music has also been a big one and the second episode featured a special surprise for fans as Tesher and Jason Derulo's Jalebi Baby was played during the same.

While Iman Vellani's energetic performance has also been praised by everyone, the new episode also tackles other important bits such as Yasmeen Fletcher's Nakia standing as a candidate for the Mosque board. The new episode is also packed with an action sequence involving Kamala's superpowers and the reactions for the same from netizens have been epic.

