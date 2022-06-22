Ms. Marvel Ep 3 Twitter Review: MCU's Bollywood-style wedding, Kamala's MAJOR revelation leave fans enthused

*Spoilers Alert* Ms. Marvel's first two episodes left fans particularly impressed with how well Marvel has been handling South Asian representation. The third episode once again showed how the studios are winning points for representing the lead character Kamala Khan's ethnicity perfectly. In one of the wedding sequences that appears in the new episode, several Bollywood tracks were also played.

In a clip from the episode that released earlier by Marvel, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan was seen dancing to the Bollywood track from the film Dil Bole Hadippa which starred Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The new episode's music became a major talking point as at one point during a fight sequence, Bon Jovi's Livin on a Prayer was played which seemed as a perfect nod to the New Jersey-based band to celebrate a New Jersey superhero.

The third episode of the show also dealt with one major revelation about Kamala's powers. While in the comic books, Khan's character is shown to be inhuman, in the MCU show, the lead character was seen introducing herself as a Djinn which is a concept that gives a nod to Islamic mythology. In the new episode, Ms. Marvel is revealed to be a descendant of beings from another dimension known as Djinn.

Check out netizens have reacted to the third episode of the show:

