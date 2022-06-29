Ms. Marvel Ep 4 Teaser: Farhan Akhtar gets introduced as Waleed in his first scene from the MCU show; WATCH

Ms. Marvel is all set for its fourth episode to release on June 29 and a teaser of the same was released ahead of its premiere, giving a glimpse of what Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan is up to next. In the new promo, two characters are introduced including Farhan Akhtar's Waleed and also Aramis Knight makes an appearance as they meet Kamala Khan.

The clip features Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger leading Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan into a mysterious location where she soon meets Farhan Akhtar's character. He introduces himself by saying, "My name is Waleed." He then tells Kamala how he is aware of her background saying, "Your great-grandmother’s story is of legend. When you’re ready, we have much to discuss."

The clip will certainly get fans excited to learn more about Akhtar's character who makes his MCU debut with the show. The series has been building ample intrigue relating to Kamala's great-grandmother, Aisha's story and it looks like Akhtar's Waleed may be the one with quite a few of the answers.

Check out the new clip here:

Apart from Farhan Akhtar, another South Asian star whose appearance is being eagerly awaited by the fans on the show includes actor Fawad Khan. Ms. Marvel has been receiving a lot of love from fans for its apt representation of the South Asian community and also for its brilliant casting. The show stars Vellani alongside Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapoor and Rish Shah in lead roles.

Ms. Marvel's fourth episode will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on June 29 followed by its final two episodes in the coming weeks.

