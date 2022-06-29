Ms. Marvel Ep 4 Twitter Review: Fans discuss cliffhanger ending; Praise Karachi's accurate representation

Ms. Marvel's fourth episode premiered on June 29 and with the Marvel show's storyline reaching its mid-point, it's fair to say that the exciting episode was packed with cameos, chase sequences and some big reveals that ended with a shocking cliffhanger. With only two episodes left before the series wraps up its first season, fans couldn't help but get eager to see what happens next after the finale of episode four.

As revealed in a teaser clip that was released before, two new characters were introduced in the fourth episode which included Farhan Akhtar's Waleed and also Aramis Knight as Kareem. The plot of the new episode also took Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan from New Jersey to Karachi as she continues to discover her powers and the connection it holds with her great-grandmother Aisha. Fans particularly hailed how Karachi has been captured by Marvel compared to its representation in other Hollywood projects.

It was previously teased in the storyline before that Kamala's superpowers are connected to her great-grandmother Aisha who seemingly disappeared during the partition. While episode four only gave a hint about the Indian-Pakistan partition towards the end, it seems the fifth episode will dig deep into it and Kamala's family history as well.

Check out how fans reacted to Ms. Marvel Ep 4 here:

Share your thoughts on Ms. Marvel so far in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ms. Marvel Ep 4 Teaser: Farhan Akhtar gets introduced as Waleed in his first scene from the MCU show; WATCH