Ms. Marvel Ep 5: Fawad Khan makes his MCU debut; Find out who he is playing on the show

Ever since it premiered its first episode, Ms. Marvel became of the most-talked-about Marvel shows considering it introduced the first South Asian female superhero with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. The show has also been hailed for its casting. Its penultimate episode also saw the introduction of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan who made his MCU debut.

After we saw Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar being introduced as Waleed in the last episode, the fifth episode of the show saw Fawad Khan make an entry as a character from the partition era of India. The actor was introduced as Hasan, who is revealed to be Kamala’s great-grandfather in the new episode. As shown in the cliffhanger ending of the fourth episode of the show, the new one takes off with Kamala's great grandmother Aisha's story.

In pre-Independence era, we see how Hasan and Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) meet. Fawad is first introduced as a freedom fighter. After Aisha and him begin their family, they are forced to consider moving to Pakistan during the partition period along with their daughter Sana. The episode showcases how Hasan managed to get on the last train to Pakistan with Sana and also the reason why Aisha couldn't make it.

While the actor had a short role in the series, fans have already been going gaga over it. The actor had previously confirmed his casting in the Marvel show last year when he spoke to Film Companion although his character on the show was kept under wraps. The new episode finally introduced him into the MCU and Khan's fanbase is surely going to be mighty impressed with his act in the show.

Ms. Marvel also stars other prominent South Asian stars such as Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Sagar Shaikh in lead roles. The show will be releasing its final episode next week.

