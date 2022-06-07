Ms. Marvel EXCLUSIVE: Rish Shah on growing up watching Krrish and Ra. One before landing up with the MCU show

Marvel is all set to introduce its first female South Asian superhero with the story of Kamala Khan in their upcoming show Ms. Marvel. The show is special for many reasons including that Khan happens to be MCU's first Muslim superhero. Starring Iman Vellani in lead, Ms. Marvel tells a unique story of a teen dealing with her identity and superpowers.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the show's star Rish Shah opened up on his experience of landing up with an MCU show. The British Asian star who portrays the role of Kamran in the series was asked about the show's Bollywood connection given how his and Vellani's characters share a conversation about their love for Hindi films on the show. Shah was quick to admit that Bollywood has been a major part for him while growing up in London.

Speaking about his connection to India and his Bollywood fandom, the actor said, "My naani (grandmother) still lives in Worli( Mumbai, India) and I used to grow up watching, basically every film I could. I would go to watch them in London with my family or if I was in my dad's hometown in Baroda, so it [Bollywood] has been a huge part of my life."

Adding on, the actor spoke about watching Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's superhero films in theatres and how it all comes full circle as he stars in Marvel's new show and how elements of Bollywood that the MCU show consists of will be relatable to many saying, "Growing up I saw Krrish and Ra. One and it's so amazing that we get to be on a platform where Kamala's story is being told on a really accessible platform and the whole world can relate to it and watch the show on a global level. I think that's the biggest blessing for me."

Along with Iman Vellani and Rish Shah, the show also stars seasoned South Asian actors such as Mohan Kapur and Zenobia Shroff. Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan are also other popular South Asian celebs who have been deemed to have cameos in the series.

Ms. Marvel is all set to release on June 8 with its first episode following which new episodes will drop weekly on Disney+ Hotstar.

How excited are you to watch Ms. Marvel? Share your views with us in the comments below.

