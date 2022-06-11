Ms Marvel: Iman Vellani talks about how music in the series attempts to bring 'together worlds'

Following the release of the much-awaited show Ms Marvel, fans have been praising the authentic desi vibe of the show. Iman Vellani takes on the role of the teenage girl Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. Displaying her roots, the character frequently references South-Asian culture including the incredible music and during a recent press conference, that Pinkvilla attended, Vellani opened up about the importance of the music in the series.

During the chat, Ms Marvel's main lead shared how music is more than just the backdrop, "it's like bringing together worlds. The entire shoe is kind of about bringing together all the generations, you know, you know, we have old Pakistani, old Bollywood, and then modern-day pop music. And just it's just bringing together a lot of people through..." The executive producer Sana Amanat of the show also shared her take on the importance of incorporating desi music into the show, "I think South Asian music and South Asian diasporic music is probably some of the best music in the world, and it was just a great platform."

As for the studio and their approach to the music, Amanat noted, "The studio and Kevin was so excited and gracious about hearing different kinds of music and celebrating that in the show." Speaking about the behind-the-scenes of making the show and adding important elements of desi culture to the show, Amanat mentioned that the task was not that easy, "It was really challenging to get clearances on a lot of these songs. So, I'm just really happy. And I feel like the music is a blend, like Kamala is a blend."

